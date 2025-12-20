Valdes leads Troy against Marshall after 26-point showing

Marshall Thundering Herd (7-4) at Troy Trojans (7-5)

Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -4.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Troy hosts Marshall after Victor Valdes scored 26 points in Troy’s 86-85 victory over the UAB Blazers.

The Trojans are 2-1 in home games. Troy averages 89.0 points while outscoring opponents by 9.0 points per game.

The Thundering Herd have gone 2-3 away from home. Marshall is 2-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.4 turnovers per game.

Troy averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 7.9 per game Marshall gives up. Marshall averages 79.5 points per game, 0.5 fewer than the 80.0 Troy allows.

The Trojans and Thundering Herd square off Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Valdes is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Trojans. Thomas Dowd is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jalen Speer is scoring 14.0 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Thundering Herd. Wyatt Fricks is averaging 13.5 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 55.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 5-5, averaging 90.1 points, 38.5 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 6-4, averaging 79.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

By The Associated Press