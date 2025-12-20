No. 4 Iowa State hosts Long Beach State after Sykes’ 23-point game

Long Beach State Beach (3-9, 0-2 Big West) at Iowa State Cyclones (11-0)

Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State visits No. 4 Iowa State after Gavin Sykes scored 23 points in Long Beach State’s 81-78 win against the Pepperdine Waves.

The Cyclones are 6-0 on their home court. Iowa State ranks third in the Big 12 with 18.4 assists per game led by Tamin Lipsey averaging 5.6.

The Beach are 0-6 on the road. Long Beach State is eighth in the Big West giving up 78.2 points while holding opponents to 50.0% shooting.

Iowa State averages 90.5 points, 12.3 more per game than the 78.2 Long Beach State allows. Long Beach State scores 9.7 more points per game (73.0) than Iowa State gives up to opponents (63.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Milan Momcilovic averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cyclones, scoring 17.5 points while shooting 52.6% from beyond the arc. Joshua Jefferson is averaging 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and five assists over the past 10 games.

Isaiah Lewis is averaging 5.3 points for the Beach. Sykes is averaging 20.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 10-0, averaging 90.7 points, 30.9 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 11.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 53.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Beach: 3-7, averaging 76.9 points, 28.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press