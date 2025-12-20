Oklahoma State hosts CSU Fullerton after Ward’s 20-point game

CSU Fullerton Titans (5-7, 0-2 Big West) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-1)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton faces Oklahoma State after Joshua Ward scored 20 points in CSU Fullerton’s 105-86 victory against the Denver Pioneers.

The Cowboys are 8-0 in home games. Oklahoma State ranks eighth in the Big 12 with 16.5 assists per game led by Jaylen Curry averaging 5.3.

The Titans are 1-4 on the road. CSU Fullerton ranks eighth in the Big West with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Landon Seaman averaging 1.4.

Oklahoma State makes 49.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than CSU Fullerton has allowed to its opponents (44.6%). CSU Fullerton averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 9.5 per game Oklahoma State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry is averaging 13.4 points and 5.3 assists for the Cowboys. Vyctorius Miller is averaging 13.2 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 51.2% over the past 10 games.

Jaden Henderson averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc. Ward is shooting 47.2% and averaging 16.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 9-1, averaging 89.4 points, 35.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Titans: 4-6, averaging 85.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press