Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Drizzle
52.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Oklahoma State hosts CSU Fullerton after Ward’s 20-point game

Sponsored by:
By AP News

CSU Fullerton Titans (5-7, 0-2 Big West) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-1)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton faces Oklahoma State after Joshua Ward scored 20 points in CSU Fullerton’s 105-86 victory against the Denver Pioneers.

The Cowboys are 8-0 in home games. Oklahoma State ranks eighth in the Big 12 with 16.5 assists per game led by Jaylen Curry averaging 5.3.

The Titans are 1-4 on the road. CSU Fullerton ranks eighth in the Big West with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Landon Seaman averaging 1.4.

Oklahoma State makes 49.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than CSU Fullerton has allowed to its opponents (44.6%). CSU Fullerton averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 9.5 per game Oklahoma State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry is averaging 13.4 points and 5.3 assists for the Cowboys. Vyctorius Miller is averaging 13.2 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 51.2% over the past 10 games.

Jaden Henderson averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc. Ward is shooting 47.2% and averaging 16.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 9-1, averaging 89.4 points, 35.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Titans: 4-6, averaging 85.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.