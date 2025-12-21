Skip to main content
Kaufman-Renn scores 18 points and Smith has 14 assists as No. 6 Purdue routs No. 21 Auburn, 88-60

By AP News
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Trey Kaufman-Renn had 18 points and six rebounds, and Braden Smith added 11 points and a season-high 14 assists to help No. 6 Purdue blow out No. 21 Auburn 88-60 on Saturday.

C.J. Cox scored 14 points, making four 3-pointers, as the Boilermakers (11-1) won their third straight game since getting routed at home by then-No. 10 Iowa State two weeks ago. Purdue improved to 3-1 in the annual Indy Classic by shooting 55.9% from the field.

Kevin Overton had 22 points and Keyshawn Hall added 14 to lead Auburn (8-4), which has dropped three of four. The Tigers and Oakland are the only Division I teams to play four top-10 opponents this season, but Auburn is 0-4 in those matchups — losing each of the last three by at least 28 points.

The Tigers also had a couple of injury scares. Tahaad Pettiford limped off the court after appearing to roll his right ankle with 11:10 remaining. KeShawn Murphy exited with 5:23 left after appearing to hurt his right ankle. Neither returned.

But the game was over long before that as Auburn shot just 36.2% from the field and finished with its lowest point total this season.

Purdue broke it open with a 9-2 spurt late in the first half, which extended a six-point lead to 37-24. The Boilermakers led 46-32 at halftime, then opened the second half on a 9-3 surge to make it 55-35.

Auburn cut the deficit to 64-48 with 10:33 to go but couldn’t get any closer the rest of the way.

Up next

Auburn hosts Queens University on Dec. 29.

Purdue welcomes Kent State to Mackey Arena on Dec. 29.

By MICHAEL MAROT
AP Sports Writer

