Minessale scores 27 as St. Thomas-Minnesota beats UC Riverside 92-78

By AP News

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Nolan Minessale scored 27 points as St. Thomas beat UC Riverside 92-78 on Saturday.

Minessale shot 9 for 15 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Tommies (10-4). Carter Bjerke shot 8 for 10, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc to add 21 points. Nick Janowski finished 8 of 10 from the floor to finish with 16 points.

Osiris Grady finished with 21 points for the Highlanders (6-7. BJ Kolly added 16 points, seven rebounds and two blocks for UC Riverside. Andrew Henderson also put up 13 points, four assists and three blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

