Minessale scores 27 as St. Thomas-Minnesota beats UC Riverside 92-78

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Nolan Minessale scored 27 points as St. Thomas beat UC Riverside 92-78 on Saturday.

Minessale shot 9 for 15 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Tommies (10-4). Carter Bjerke shot 8 for 10, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc to add 21 points. Nick Janowski finished 8 of 10 from the floor to finish with 16 points.

Osiris Grady finished with 21 points for the Highlanders (6-7. BJ Kolly added 16 points, seven rebounds and two blocks for UC Riverside. Andrew Henderson also put up 13 points, four assists and three blocks.

By The Associated Press