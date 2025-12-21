Seton Hall faces Creighton on 3-game road slide

Seton Hall Pirates (7-4, 1-1 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (6-5, 2-0 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall hits the road against Creighton looking to stop its three-game road losing streak.

The Bluejays have gone 2-3 in home games. Creighton ranks second in the Big East with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Grace Boffeli averaging 6.1.

The Pirates are 1-1 in conference matchups. Seton Hall leads the Big East with 12.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Savannah Catalon averaging 2.4.

Creighton averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Seton Hall gives up. Seton Hall averages 7.2 more points per game (71.7) than Creighton gives up (64.5).

The Bluejays and Pirates meet Monday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedy Townsend is averaging 9.2 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bluejays. Neleigh Gessert is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

Mariana Valenzuela is averaging 12.6 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Pirates. Catalon is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Pirates: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 35.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press