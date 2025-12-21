Skip to main content
UAB takes on Samford, looks for 6th straight home win

By AP News

Samford Bulldogs (6-8) at UAB Blazers (6-5)

Birmingham, Alabama; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Blazers take on Samford.

The Blazers have gone 4-2 in home games. UAB is second in the AAC with 15.2 assists per game led by Sofia Munoz averaging 4.6.

The Bulldogs are 2-6 on the road. Samford has a 4-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

UAB makes 43.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Samford has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). Samford’s 37.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than UAB has given up to its opponents (40.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Cali Smallwood is shooting 42.6% and averaging 14.1 points for the Blazers. Eleecia Carter is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kaylee Yarbrough is shooting 41.5% and averaging 12.9 points for the Bulldogs. Briana Rivera is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 6-4, averaging 75.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 60.6 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

