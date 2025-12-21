Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
55.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Penn State faces Richmond

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Richmond Spiders (10-3, 1-0 A-10) vs. Penn State Lady Lions (7-4, 0-1 Big Ten)

Glen Allen, Virginia; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State faces Richmond in Glen Allen, Virginia.

The Lady Lions have a 7-3 record in non-conference games. Penn State is ninth in the Big Ten scoring 79.8 points while shooting 47.4% from the field.

The Spiders are 9-3 in non-conference play. Richmond ranks second in the A-10 shooting 36.2% from 3-point range.

Penn State makes 47.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.3 percentage points higher than Richmond has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). Richmond has shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points greater than the 43.5% shooting opponents of Penn State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiyomi McMiller is averaging 19.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.4 steals for the Lady Lions. Gracie Merkle is averaging 19.9 points and 8.9 rebounds while shooting 72.6% over the past 10 games.

Maggie Doogan is shooting 50.2% and averaging 22.8 points for the Spiders. Rachel Ullstrom is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Lions: 6-4, averaging 79.5 points, 37.6 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 10.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Spiders: 8-2, averaging 71.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.