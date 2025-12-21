Nyla Brooks scores 19 off bench as No. 18 North Carolina women beat Charleston Southern 93-74

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Nyla Brooks scored 19 points off the bench and No. 18 North Carolina pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Charleston Southern 93-74 on Sunday.

The Tar Heels (11-3) led by 25 at halftime and maintained control despite Charleston Southern’s hot shooting from long range. North Carolina finished with a 46-21 rebounding advantage and shot 49% from the field.

Charleston Southern (2-10) cut the deficit to 72-60 early in the fourth quarter after back-to-back 3-pointers by reserves Tyonna Bailey and Thelma Barbitch, but North Carolina answered with an 11-3 run to put the game out of reach. Elina Aarnisalo scored six points during the stretch, and Reniya Kelly added a layup to push the lead back above 20.

The Buccaneers continued to score from the perimeter, finishing 12 of 23 (52%) from 3-point range, but struggled to generate stops down the stretch. North Carolina closed the game by scoring 15 of the final 23 points, including two late 3-pointers from Brooks.

Aarnisalo had 16 points for North Carolina. Indya Nivar finished with 14 points and six assists, and Taissa Queiroz recorded a career-high four assists off the bench.

Charleston Southern was led by 31 points from Bailey, but the Buccaneers were unable to overcome North Carolina’s depth.

Up Next

North Carolina heads to Boston College on Dec. 29.

Charleston Southern will face Georgia in Athens on Dec. 29.

