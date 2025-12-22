Maupin free throws give Texas Tech women 1st win over No. 15 Baylor since 2011, end 31-game streak

WACO, Texas (AP) — Snudda Collins scored 21 points and Bailey Maupin added 11, including the game-winning free throws, as undefeated Texas Tech beat No. 15 Baylor 61-60 in a Big 12 Conference opener Sunday, snapping the Lady Raiders’ 31-game losing streak in the series dating to 2011.

Yuting Deng, who led the Baylor (11-3) with 22 points, hit a 3-pointer from the left baseline to snap a tie with 53.7 seconds left. Collins sank two free throws with 39.6 remaining and Baylor missed its next shot. Maupin drove the baseline and was fouled with 3.4 seconds to go and made both free throws.

The Lady Raiders (14-0) ended an 11-game losing streak to ranked teams.

Deng had a final chance to steal the victory with a baseline drive of her own but missed at the basket.

Darianna Littlepage-Buggs scored 13 points and Jana Van Gytenbeek 11 for the Bears.

Maupin hit a 3-pointer midway through the fourth quarter for a one-point lead. Deng tied the game with a 3 with four minutes left before giving Baylor its final lead with her third 3 of the period and fourth of the game.

Baylor led 27-25 at halftime and 43-39 heading into the fourth quarter in a game that had seven lead changes and nine ties.

Up next

Texas Tech is home against UCF on Dec. 31.

Baylor is at Oklahoma State on Dec. 31.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball