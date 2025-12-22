Skip to main content
Smith, Huff help No. 7 Gonzaga beat Oregon 91-82 at Moda Center

By AP News
Gonzaga Oregon Basketball

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Braeden Smith scored 21 points, Braden Huff had 20 points and No. 7 Gonzaga beat Oregon 91-82 on Sunday at Moda Center.

Graham Ike added 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs (12-1). Steele Venters scored 14 points, and Tyon Grant-Foster had 10.

Nate Bittle had 28 points and nine rebounds for Oregon (6-6). Kwame Evans Jr. added 14 points, Takai Simpkins had 13 and Jackson Shelstad 12.

Oregon played Gonzaga tough in a back-and-forth first half, led by 16 points from Bittle, and it was tied in the final seconds before Grant-Foster’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer put the Bulldogs up 42-39.

Gonzaga pulled away in the second half, leading by 15.

Oregon: Hosts Omaha on Dec. 28.

Gonzaga: At Pepperdine on on Dec. 28.

