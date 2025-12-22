Newton leads Abilene Christian against Texas Southern after 23-point showing

Abilene Christian Wildcats (7-5) at Texas Southern Tigers (1-8)

Houston; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -4.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian visits Texas Southern after Chilaydrien Newton scored 23 points in Abilene Christian’s 85-67 loss to the BYU Cougars.

The Tigers are 1-2 on their home court. Texas Southern is sixth in the SWAC scoring 71.2 points while shooting 42.8% from the field.

The Wildcats have gone 1-4 away from home. Abilene Christian is third in the WAC allowing 69.8 points while holding opponents to 45.8% shooting.

Texas Southern averages 71.2 points per game, 1.4 more points than the 69.8 Abilene Christian gives up. Abilene Christian averages 72.3 points per game, 17.0 fewer points than the 89.3 Texas Southern allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Hupstead is shooting 46.1% and averaging 14.3 points for the Tigers. Zaire Hayes is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Yaniel Rivera is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 9.8 points and 1.6 steals. Bradyn Hubbard is averaging 14.4 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press