Towson hosts Gittens and Sacred Heart

Sacred Heart Pioneers (5-7, 1-1 MAAC) at Towson Tigers (7-5)

Towson, Maryland; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -10.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart visits Towson after Dashon Gittens scored 26 points in Sacred Heart’s 85-63 win over the Dartmouth Big Green.

The Tigers have gone 4-0 at home. Towson scores 71.6 points while outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game.

The Pioneers are 2-6 on the road. Sacred Heart has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Towson scores 71.6 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 78.1 Sacred Heart allows. Sacred Heart averages 10.4 more points per game (78.3) than Towson gives up (67.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Williamson is averaging 15.3 points and 3.2 assists for the Tigers. Tyler Tejada is averaging 15.3 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 44.5% over the past 10 games.

Anquan Hill is averaging 14.7 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Pioneers. Gittens is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 37.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 75.6 points, 28.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press