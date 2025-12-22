Maryland-Eastern Shore faces Texas, aims to break 6-game slide

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (4-12) at Texas Longhorns (8-4)

Austin, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -33.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore looks to break its six-game slide with a win against Texas.

The Longhorns have gone 6-1 at home. Texas has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hawks have gone 1-11 away from home. Maryland-Eastern Shore averages 14.8 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Texas makes 49.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.4 percentage points higher than Maryland-Eastern Shore has allowed to its opponents (43.3%). Maryland-Eastern Shore averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Texas gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Pope averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Longhorns, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Matas Vokietaitis is shooting 67.1% and averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

Joseph Locandro is averaging 11.4 points for the Hawks. Zion Obanla is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 7-3, averaging 89.2 points, 39.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Hawks: 2-8, averaging 64.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press