Mitchell leads Idaho against CSU Bakersfield

Idaho Vandals (8-4) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (5-8, 0-2 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho takes on CSU Bakersfield after Kolton Mitchell scored 31 points in Idaho’s 83-80 overtime win against the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Roadrunners have gone 4-2 in home games. CSU Bakersfield is 2-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Vandals are 3-3 on the road. Idaho ranks fourth in the Big Sky allowing 71.9 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

CSU Bakersfield’s average of 4.6 made 3-pointers per game is 3.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Idaho allows. Idaho averages 11.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.1 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game CSU Bakersfield allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dailin Smith is scoring 16.0 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Roadrunners. CJ Hardy is averaging 14.2 points, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Mitchell averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Vandals, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Jackson Rasmussen is shooting 54.3% and averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 3-7, averaging 73.9 points, 30.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points per game.

Vandals: 6-4, averaging 81.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

