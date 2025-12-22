CSU Northridge hosts Sacramento State following Summers’ 21-point showing

Skip to main content
By AP News

Sacramento State Hornets (4-7) at CSU Northridge Matadors (7-5, 1-1 Big West)

Northridge, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Matadors -10.5; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State visits CSU Northridge after Jahni Summers scored 21 points in Sacramento State’s 74-67 loss to the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Matadors have gone 5-0 at home. CSU Northridge is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Hornets have gone 0-6 away from home. Sacramento State averages 12.5 turnovers per game and is 1-4 when winning the turnover battle.

CSU Northridge is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 42.8% Sacramento State allows to opponents. Sacramento State averages 75.5 points per game, 1.3 fewer than the 76.8 CSU Northridge gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Larry Hughes Jr. is averaging 18.4 points and 1.9 steals for the Matadors. Davius Loury is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Prophet Johnson is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 8.7 rebounds for the Hornets. Summers is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 6-4, averaging 79.2 points, 36.1 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 72.8 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

