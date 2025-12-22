Loyola Marymount hosts Morgan State after Amey’s 28-point outing

Morgan State Bears (2-10) at Loyola Marymount Lions (8-4)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount hosts Morgan State after Myron Amey Jr. scored 28 points in Loyola Marymount’s 91-57 victory over the North Alabama Lions.

The Lions have gone 5-3 at home. Loyola Marymount is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bears are 0-6 on the road. Morgan State is fifth in the MEAC with 12.2 assists per game led by Rob Lawson averaging 4.8.

Loyola Marymount is shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points lower than the 51.2% Morgan State allows to opponents. Morgan State averages 70.1 points per game, 3.2 more than the 66.9 Loyola Marymount allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amey is averaging 16.1 points for the Lions. Rodney Brown Jr. is averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games.

Alfred Worrell Jr. is averaging 14.3 points for the Bears. Lawson is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Bears: 1-9, averaging 67.0 points, 25.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press