No. 17 Kansas uses balanced scoring to defeat Davidson 90-61

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Tre White and Flory Bidunga each had 18 points and eight rebounds as No. 17 Kansas used balanced scoring to beat Davidson 90-61 on Monday night.

Six players finished in double figures for the Jayhawks (10-3), including all five starters. Bryson Tiller added 11 points and Jamari McDowell scored 10. Melvin Council Jr. had 10 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

Kohl Rosario provided 13 points off the bench as Kansas shot 58% from the field, including 11 for 21 (52%) on 3-pointers. The Jayhawks had 27 assists on 37 baskets and outrebounded Davidson 42-31. White nabbed four of the team’s 13 steals.

Roberts Blums was the only player in double figures for the Wildcats (8-4) with 13 points off the bench. Davidson was limited to 36% shooting from the floor and went 2 for 6 at the free-throw line.

Kansas played its second consecutive game without Darryn Peterson. The freshman star, who missed seven straight games earlier this season due to injury, is averaging 25 points in four games.

But the Jayhawks barely missed him.

Kansas led by 19 before Davidson went on a 10-2 run to trim it to 36-25. The Wildcats hit six straight shots during one stretch, though they never cut the deficit to single digits. When White hit his fourth 3 of the first half, the lead was back up to 46-26.

Kansas went to the locker room with a 51-30 cushion. The Jayhawks were led by White’s 16 points. Bidunga and Council each had 10.

The second half didn’t start much better for Davidson, as the Wildcats were outscored 7-2 in the first 2:51, leading coach Matt McKillup to exhaust his timeouts with 17:09 left.

Kansas wasted no time distancing itself from the overmatched Wildcats. When Bidunga threw down an alley-oop dunk with 13:03 left in the opening half, the Jayhawks already had stretched the lead to 17-6. Davidson didn’t reach double figures until 10:36 remained in the first half.

Up next

Davidson hosts Duquesne on Dec. 30.

Kansas is off until starting Big 12 play Jan. 3 at UCF.

