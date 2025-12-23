Skip to main content
Steinbach’s 21 points, 14 rebounds help Washington beat San Diego 86-56

By AP News

SEATTLE (AP) — Hannes Steinbach had 21 points and 14 rebounds, Zoom Diallo scored 17 points on 8-of-13 shooting, and Washington beat San Diego 86-56 on Monday night.

Desmond Claude added 13 points for Washington (8-4).

Steinbach has seven double-doubles this season, tied for seventh most in Division I, in just nine games. The 6-foot-11 freshman missed three games due to an ankle injury suffered in an 81-69 win over Washington State on Nov. 14.

Juanse Gorosito and Adrian McIntyre scored 15 points apiece on combined 13-of-21 shooting for San Diego (5-7). The rest of the Toreros shot 22% (8 of 36) from the field.

Diallo made a jumper and a layup, Steinbach added a three-point play and a 3-pointer, and the Huskies led 10-3 about 3 1/2 minutes into the game. San Diego scored the next eight points to take a one-point lead, but 29 seconds later JJ Mandaquit scored inside to give Washington the lead for good before a 20-0 run made it 36-14 with 4:32 left in the first half.

The Toreros went 0 for 7 from the field and committed six turnovers during a scoring drought of seven-plus minutes.

Washington outscored San Diego 23-6 from the free-throw line and 44-16 in the paint, and outrebounded the Toreros 46-28.

Up next

San Diego hosts Pacific on Sunday in the West Coast Conference opener for both teams.

Washington plays Utah at home next Monday.

