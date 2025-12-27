Maryland hosts Battle and Old Dominion

Old Dominion Monarchs (4-9, 1-1 Sun Belt) at Maryland Terrapins (6-6, 0-2 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terrapins -13.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion takes on Maryland after Jordan Battle scored 23 points in Old Dominion’s 76-74 loss to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Terrapins are 3-2 on their home court. Maryland is 3-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Monarchs have gone 0-8 away from home. Old Dominion is eighth in the Sun Belt scoring 74.2 points per game and is shooting 43.4%.

Maryland scores 77.2 points per game, equal to what Old Dominion allows. Old Dominion averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.9 per game Maryland allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pharrel Payne is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Terrapins. David Coit is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LJ Thomas is averaging 12.3 points and 3.2 assists for the Monarchs. Battle is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 5-5, averaging 78.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points per game.

Monarchs: 2-8, averaging 74.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

By The Associated Press