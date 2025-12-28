Ziemer, Zellers power United States over Switzerland 2-1 at World Junior Championship

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Brodie Ziemer and Will Zellers both scored in the second period as the United States held off Switzerland 2-1 in preliminary-round play at the World Junior Championship on Saturday night.

Ziemer opened the scoring 1:12 into the second period, snapping a shot past Christian Kirsch to give the Americans a 1-0 lead. James Hagens and Will Horcoff assisted on the play as the United States capitalized on a quick transition chance.

Switzerland answered just over 11 minutes later as Basile Sansonnens tied the game 1-1 at 12:34, beating Nicholas Kempf from distance with a rising shot after Joel Grossniklaus and Lars Steiner set up the play.

Zellers restored the lead for the Americans 2 minutes later, finishing from a sharp angle near the left baseline on a fast break. Cole McKinney picked up the lone assist on the go-ahead goal, which stood as the winner.

The third period was scoreless as both teams pressed late. Switzerland pulled Kirsch for an extra attacker in the final minutes, and the United States followed suit earlier in the period, but neither side converted.

The game was briefly halted in the second period when U.S. defenseman Cole Hutson was stretchered off the ice after taking a puck to the back of the head. He was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and did not return.

Switzerland plays Germany on Tuesday, while the United States faces Slovakia on Monday in the next round of preliminary play.