Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
36.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

No. 7 Gonzaga visits Clark and Pepperdine

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Gonzaga Bulldogs (12-1) at Pepperdine Waves (5-8)

Malibu, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -28.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine hosts No. 7 Gonzaga after Aaron Clark scored 25 points in Pepperdine’s 84-62 victory over the Rice Owls.

The Waves are 4-4 on their home court. Pepperdine has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulldogs are 1-0 in road games. Gonzaga has a 10-1 record against opponents over .500.

Pepperdine makes 44.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than Gonzaga has allowed to its opponents (39.0%). Gonzaga scores 18.5 more points per game (92.3) than Pepperdine allows (73.8).

The Waves and Bulldogs square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Styles Phipps is averaging 12.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Waves. Javon Cooley is averaging 14.3 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 51.2% over the last 10 games.

Steele Venters is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 7.2 points. Braden Huff is averaging 20.7 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 3-7, averaging 70.4 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 92.9 points, 36.9 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 52.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.