UC Davis earns 108-52 win against Pacific Union

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Nils Cooper had 19 points in UC Davis’ 108-52 victory over Pacific Union on Sunday.

Cooper shot 6 of 11 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Aggies (7-5). Jalen Stokes scored 17 points, shooting 6 for 8, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc. Marcus Wilson shot 6 of 11 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Lorenzo Lentini finished with nine points for the Pioneers. Kaleb Hubbard added seven points for Pacific Union, a member of the NAIA.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press