Saint Peter’s visits Fairfield after Sparks’ 26-point game

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (5-5, 2-0 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (8-5, 0-2 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stags -3.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield hosts Saint Peter’s after Braden Sparks scored 26 points in Fairfield’s 121-58 win over the City Tech Beavers.

The Stags have gone 5-1 in home games. Fairfield ranks second in the MAAC with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Benjamin averaging 5.7.

The Peacocks are 2-0 in MAAC play. Saint Peter’s is fourth in the MAAC with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Jahki Gupton averaging 1.8.

Fairfield averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Saint Peter’s gives up. Saint Peter’s averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Fairfield gives up.

The Stags and Peacocks meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Benjamin is averaging 12.8 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Stags. Sparks is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games.

Brent Bland averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Peacocks, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. TJ Robinson is averaging 12.3 points and 3.2 assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press