Okorie leads Stanford against Notre Dame

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-4) at Stanford Cardinal (11-2)

Stanford, California; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford hosts Notre Dame after Ebuka Okorie scored 30 points in Stanford’s 88-80 victory against the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Cardinal have gone 7-2 at home. Stanford has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Fighting Irish are 1-1 on the road. Notre Dame averages 11.2 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Stanford’s average of 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Notre Dame allows. Notre Dame averages 76.7 points per game, 4.4 more than the 72.3 Stanford gives up to opponents.

The Cardinal and Fighting Irish match up Tuesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Benny Gealer is shooting 46.5% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinal, while averaging 11.3 points and 1.8 steals. Okorie is shooting 39.7% and averaging 17.5 points over the past 10 games.

Markus Burton is scoring 18.5 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Fighting Irish. Jalen Haralson is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 8-2, averaging 80.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press