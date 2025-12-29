San Francisco Dons take on the Oregon State Beavers, aim for 4th straight victory

San Francisco Dons (9-5, 1-0 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (7-7, 0-1 WCC)

Corvallis, Oregon; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco is looking to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Dons take on Oregon State.

The Beavers are 6-3 on their home court. Oregon State is 3-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Dons are 1-0 in conference matchups. San Francisco has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Oregon State makes 43.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than San Francisco has allowed to its opponents (40.0%). San Francisco averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Oregon State allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josiah Lake is averaging 14.2 points, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Beavers. Dez White is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

David Fuchs is averaging 12.6 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Dons. Tyrone Riley IV is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Dons: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press