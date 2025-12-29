Skip to main content
Loyola Marymount plays Pacific following Brown’s 22-point outing

By AP News

Pacific Tigers (9-5, 0-1 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (9-5, 0-1 WCC)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount hosts Pacific after Rodney Brown Jr. scored 22 points in Loyola Marymount’s 78-73 loss to the Saint Mary’s Gaels.

The Lions are 6-4 on their home court. Loyola Marymount has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tigers are 0-1 against WCC opponents. Pacific is third in the WCC with 34.7 rebounds per game led by Elias Ralph averaging 6.6.

Loyola Marymount makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than Pacific has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). Pacific scores 7.8 more points per game (74.7) than Loyola Marymount allows (66.9).

The Lions and Tigers meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Shelley is averaging 12.1 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Lions. Brown is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

TJ Wainwright averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Ralph is shooting 50.0% and averaging 16.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 73.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

