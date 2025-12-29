San Diego State visits Garland and San Jose State

San Diego State Aztecs (7-4, 1-0 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (5-7, 0-1 MWC)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State hosts San Diego State after Colby Garland scored 27 points in San Jose State’s 88-65 loss to the New Mexico Lobos.

The Spartans are 4-2 on their home court. San Jose State is 0-7 against opponents over .500.

The Aztecs play their first true road game after going 7-4 with a 1-3 record in neutral-site games to start the season. San Diego State ranks second in the MWC shooting 38.9% from 3-point range.

San Jose State makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than San Diego State has allowed to its opponents (41.3%). San Diego State scores 7.0 more points per game (82.0) than San Jose State gives up (75.0).

The Spartans and Aztecs square off Tuesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garland is shooting 53.3% and averaging 19.6 points for the Spartans. Jermaine Washington is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

BJ Davis is averaging 11.7 points for the Aztecs. Reese Dixon-Waters is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 74.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Aztecs: 6-4, averaging 82.5 points, 33.5 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

By The Associated Press