Johnson leads San Diego against No. 7 Gonzaga after 22-point showing

Gonzaga Bulldogs (13-1, 1-0 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (6-7, 1-0 WCC)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -28.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego faces No. 7 Gonzaga after Ty-Laur Johnson scored 22 points in San Diego’s 66-54 win over the Pacific Tigers.

The Toreros are 5-3 on their home court. San Diego averages 12.5 turnovers per game and is 3-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bulldogs are 1-0 against WCC opponents. Gonzaga leads the WCC with 20.1 assists. Braeden Smith leads the Bulldogs with 4.8.

San Diego averages 72.9 points, 6.3 more per game than the 66.6 Gonzaga allows. Gonzaga averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game San Diego allows.

The Toreros and Bulldogs square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vuk Boskovic is averaging 6.2 points for the Toreros. Toneari Lane is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Braden Huff is averaging 18.4 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Graham Ike is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 4-6, averaging 71.4 points, 26.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 94.8 points, 37.2 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 53.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press