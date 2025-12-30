Lake and the Oregon State Beavers host conference foe San Francisco

San Francisco Dons (9-5, 1-0 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (7-7, 0-1 WCC)

Corvallis, Oregon; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dons -4.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State takes on San Francisco in a matchup of WCC teams.

The Beavers have gone 6-3 in home games. Oregon State averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Dons are 1-0 in conference play. San Francisco is third in the WCC with 34.7 rebounds per game led by David Fuchs averaging 6.3.

Oregon State averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 6.6 per game San Francisco gives up. San Francisco averages 76.2 points per game, 1.3 more than the 74.9 Oregon State allows to opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dez White averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. Josiah Lake is shooting 51.8% and averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Ryan Beasley is averaging 13 points for the Dons. Tyrone Riley IV is averaging 12.2 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Dons: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press