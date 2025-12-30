Utah State plays Fresno State on 3-game win streak

Utah State Aggies (10-1, 1-0 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (6-6, 0-1 MWC)

Fresno, California; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -14.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory against Fresno State.

The Bulldogs are 5-3 on their home court. Fresno State is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Aggies are 1-0 in conference matchups. Utah State averages 18.9 assists per game to lead the MWC, paced by Drake Allen with 5.7.

Fresno State averages 76.1 points, 9.4 more per game than the 66.7 Utah State allows. Utah State has shot at a 52.1% rate from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points higher than the 44.4% shooting opponents of Fresno State have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Aggies face off Tuesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson Jacques is averaging 7.8 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Jake Heidbreder is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games.

Michael Collins Jr. is averaging 20.1 points for the Aggies. Mason Falslev is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 75.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Aggies: 9-1, averaging 83.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press