Murauskas and the Saint Mary’s Gaels visit conference foe Pepperdine

Saint Mary’s Gaels (12-2, 1-0 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (5-9, 0-1 WCC)

Malibu, California; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -18.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Paulius Murauskas and Saint Mary’s (CA) take on Styles Phipps and Pepperdine on Tuesday.

The Waves have gone 4-5 in home games. Pepperdine allows 75.4 points and has been outscored by 2.3 points per game.

The Gaels are 1-0 against WCC opponents. Saint Mary’s (CA) scores 79.0 points while outscoring opponents by 14.1 points per game.

Pepperdine’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Saint Mary’s (CA) allows. Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Pepperdine allows.

The Waves and Gaels match up Tuesday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Cooley is averaging 13.9 points for the Waves. Aaron Clark is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

Murauskas is averaging 18.2 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Gaels. Joshua Dent is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Gaels: 8-2, averaging 76.5 points, 35.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press