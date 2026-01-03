Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Drizzle
53.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Longwood visits High Point following Washington’s 26-point game

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Longwood Lancers (9-7, 1-0 Big South) at High Point Panthers (13-3, 1-0 Big South)

High Point, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -16.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: High Point faces Longwood after Scotty Washington scored 26 points in High Point’s 87-69 victory over the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Panthers are 9-1 in home games. High Point averages 9.3 turnovers per game and is 12-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Lancers have gone 1-0 against Big South opponents. Longwood is seventh in the Big South with 13.3 assists per game led by Jacoi Hutchinson averaging 3.3.

High Point makes 52.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.3 percentage points higher than Longwood has allowed to its opponents (43.5%). Longwood has shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of High Point have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Johnston is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 7.9 points. Terry Anderson is shooting 57.3% and averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Redd Thompson averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Elijah Tucker is shooting 70.4% and averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2, averaging 95.1 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 52.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Lancers: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.