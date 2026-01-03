Skip to main content
Southern hosts Texas Southern after Hupstead’s 30-point game

By AP News

Texas Southern Tigers (2-9) at Southern Jaguars (4-9)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -7.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern plays Southern after Troy Hupstead scored 30 points in Texas Southern’s 80-56 win against the Huston-Tillotson Rams.

The Jaguars have gone 3-0 at home. Southern has a 2-8 record against opponents above .500.

The Tigers are 0-6 on the road. Texas Southern is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Southern scores 83.0 points per game, 2.0 fewer points than the 85.0 Texas Southern gives up. Texas Southern has shot at a 43.8% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points fewer than the 45.1% shooting opponents of Southern have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malek Abdelgowad is averaging 11.6 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Jaguars. Cam Amboree is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Hupstead is shooting 49.1% and averaging 15.6 points for the Tigers. Zaire Hayes is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 80.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 74.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

