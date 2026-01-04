Quinnipiac hosts Mount St. Mary’s after Deveaux’s 23-point outing

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (5-10, 1-3 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (10-5, 3-1 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -9.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s faces Quinnipiac after Trey Deveaux scored 23 points in Mount St. Mary’s 75-65 loss to the Merrimack Warriors.

The Bobcats have gone 6-1 at home. Quinnipiac is third in the MAAC scoring 77.8 points while shooting 44.3% from the field.

The Mountaineers have gone 1-3 against MAAC opponents. Mount St. Mary’s ranks fifth in the MAAC with 33.1 rebounds per game led by Luke McEldon averaging 5.8.

Quinnipiac’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Mount St. Mary’s gives up. Mount St. Mary’s averages 68.1 points per game, 4.8 fewer than the 72.9 Quinnipiac gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amarri Monroe is averaging 15 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.9 steals for the Bobcats. Asim Jones is averaging 13.2 points and 4.2 assists over the past 10 games.

Arlandus Keyes averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc. Justin Amadi is averaging 9.8 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press