Loyola Marymount visits No. 7 Gonzaga following Huff’s 28-point performance

Loyola Marymount Lions (10-6, 1-2 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (15-1, 3-0 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -23.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Gonzaga hosts Loyola Marymount after Braden Huff scored 28 points in Gonzaga’s 80-72 overtime victory against the Seattle U Redhawks.

The Bulldogs are 6-0 in home games. Gonzaga is seventh in college basketball with 20.1 assists per game. Braeden Smith leads the Bulldogs averaging 4.9.

The Lions are 1-2 against WCC opponents. Loyola Marymount is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Gonzaga averages 92.2 points, 24.3 more per game than the 67.9 Loyola Marymount allows. Loyola Marymount averages 10.0 more points per game (78.6) than Gonzaga allows (68.6).

The Bulldogs and Lions match up Sunday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Huff is averaging 18.8 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Graham Ike is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Rodney Brown Jr. is shooting 45.0% and averaging 14.9 points for the Lions. Myron Amey Jr. is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 91.0 points, 37.0 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 52.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press