Dent leads UCLA against Wisconsin after 25-point outing

UCLA Bruins (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (9-5, 1-2 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -3.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA visits Wisconsin after Donovan Dent scored 25 points in UCLA’s 74-61 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Badgers have gone 8-1 at home. Wisconsin scores 82.7 points and has outscored opponents by 8.4 points per game.

The Bruins are 2-1 against conference opponents. UCLA ranks second in the Big Ten shooting 38.8% from 3-point range.

Wisconsin scores 82.7 points, 13.4 more per game than the 69.3 UCLA gives up. UCLA has shot at a 48.6% rate from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 43.5% shooting opponents of Wisconsin have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Blackwell is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Badgers, while averaging 17.5 points and 1.5 steals. Nicholas Boyd is shooting 49.3% and averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games.

Tyler Bilodeau is averaging 18.3 points for the Bruins. Skyy Clark is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 5-5, averaging 78.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Bruins: 7-3, averaging 82.1 points, 29.2 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press