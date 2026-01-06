Fresno State visits San Jose State following Heidbreder’s 25-point outing

Fresno State Bulldogs (6-8, 0-3 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (5-9, 0-3 MWC)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -1.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State plays San Jose State after Jake Heidbreder scored 25 points in Fresno State’s 66-65 loss to the Nevada Wolf Pack.

The Spartans are 4-3 on their home court. San Jose State is 0-9 against opponents over .500.

The Bulldogs are 0-3 in MWC play. Fresno State is 2-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.6 turnovers per game.

San Jose State averages 74.6 points per game, 2.6 more points than the 72.0 Fresno State allows. Fresno State’s 45.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than San Jose State has allowed to its opponents (48.5%).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colby Garland is averaging 20.1 points and 4.2 assists for the Spartans. Yaphet Moundi is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Heidbreder is averaging 19 points for the Bulldogs. Zaon Collins is averaging 14.2 points, 5.1 assists and two steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press