Okorie leads Stanford against Virginia Tech after 28-point game

Stanford Cardinal (12-3, 1-1 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (12-3, 1-1 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford visits Virginia Tech after Ebuka Okorie scored 28 points in Stanford’s 80-76 win against the Louisville Cardinals.

The Hokies have gone 9-0 in home games. Virginia Tech is eighth in the ACC scoring 83.5 points while shooting 46.0% from the field.

The Cardinal are 1-1 against ACC opponents. Stanford averages 78.9 points while outscoring opponents by 8.0 points per game.

Virginia Tech averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Stanford gives up. Stanford averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Virginia Tech allows.

The Hokies and Cardinal face off Wednesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amani Hansberry is scoring 16.5 points per game with 9.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Hokies. Ben Hammond is averaging 13.3 points, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

Okorie is shooting 43.4% and averaging 22.0 points for the Cardinal. Chisom Okpara is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 7-3, averaging 79.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Cardinal: 8-2, averaging 76.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

By The Associated Press