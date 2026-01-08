Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Drizzle
44.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Siena hosts Merrimack following Kennedy’s 20-point game

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Merrimack Warriors (9-7, 5-0 MAAC) at Siena Saints (10-5, 3-1 MAAC)

Albany, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack takes on Siena after Kevair Kennedy scored 20 points in Merrimack’s 73-66 victory against the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Saints are 4-1 in home games. Siena is 4-4 against opponents with a winning record.

The Warriors are 5-0 in MAAC play. Merrimack has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Siena is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 44.2% Merrimack allows to opponents. Merrimack’s 39.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points lower than Siena has allowed to its opponents (44.6%).

The Saints and Warriors face off Friday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justice Shoats is averaging 11.9 points, 4.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Saints. Gavin Doty is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

Ernest Shelton is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, while averaging 15.4 points. Kennedy is averaging 17.9 points, 4.4 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 7-3, averaging 69.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Warriors: 7-3, averaging 67.7 points, 23.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.