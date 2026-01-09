All 5 Ohio State starters score in double figures in 72-62 win over Oregon

EUGENE, Or. (AP) — All five of Ohio State’s starters scored in double figures on Thursday in a 72-62 win over Oregon.

Devin Royal notched a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double for the Buckeyes (11-4, 3-2 Big 10). Christoph Tilly also scored 14 points. John Mobley Jr. had 13 points, five rebounds and two steals. Bruce Thornton added 12 points and six rebounds, and Amare Bynum scored 10 to go with three blocks.

It’s the 16th consecutive game that Thornton has scored in double figures. He’s scored 11 or more in every game this season.

Nate Bittle, who entered the game second in the Big 10 with 2.4 blocks per game, had 14 points on 5-of-19 shooting, nine rebounds, and three blocks for the Ducks (8-8, 1-4). Takai Simpkins scored 12. Wei Lin and Kwame Evans Jr. both scored 10 points. Lin had five assists.

The Buckeyes led 34-29 at the end of the first half, and the Ducks closed the gap to three points before the Buckeyes went on a 21-0 run over the span of seven minutes to put the game out of reach.

The Buckeyes outscored the Ducks 34-24 in the paint and shot 45% (24 of 53) to the Ducks’ 33% (20 of 61).

Up next

Ohio State: The Buckeyes continue their West Coast trip, facing Washington on Sunday.

Oregon: The Ducks go on the road to face No. 10 Nebraska on Tuesday.

___

