Vide, Loyola Marymount beat San Francisco 84-82 in 2OT

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jan Vide scored 23 points and Jalen Shelley hit the game-winning layup with five seconds left in double as Loyola Marymount beat San Francisco 84-82 on Thursday.

Vide added seven rebounds and seven assists for the Lions (11-7, 2-3 West Coast Conference) while shooting 8 of 18 and 6 of 6 on free throws. Aaron McBride added 18 points while going 8 of 11 from the field with five rebounds and four blocks. Shelley had 17 points and finished 7 of 13 from the field. Rodney Brown Jr. added 16 points.

Ryan Beasley finished with 32 points and six rebounds for the Dons (11-7, 3-2). Legend Smiley added 16 points and two blocks off the bench. Tyrone Riley IV had 11 points.

Loyola Marymount entered halftime tied with San Francisco 31-31, with nine points from Brown. Loyola Marymount and San Francisco played an even second half and the teams finished regulation tied 67-67 after a pair of free throws from Riley.

Vide tied the game on a layup with seven seconds left in the first overtime. Shelley broke a two-minute deadlock in the second overtime with the game-winning layup.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

