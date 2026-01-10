Oriol and North Florida host Queens

Queens Royals (8-8, 3-0 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (2-14, 0-3 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -9.5; over/under is 174.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida hosts Queens after Kamrin Oriol scored 28 points in North Florida’s 85-73 loss to the West Georgia Wolves.

The Ospreys have gone 2-3 in home games. North Florida has a 1-11 record against opponents above .500.

The Royals are 3-0 against conference opponents. Queens has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

North Florida averages 11.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 9.6 per game Queens gives up. Queens averages 83.7 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 90.1 North Florida gives up.

The Ospreys and Royals square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oriol is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Ospreys. Kent Jackson is averaging 11.4 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Nasir Mann is averaging 14.1 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Royals. Chris Ashby is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 1-9, averaging 76.2 points, 28.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.9 points per game.

Royals: 5-5, averaging 84.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.7 points.

