Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
57.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Freeman, Starling combine for 41 points as Syracuse beats Pittsburgh 83-72

Sponsored by:
By AP News

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Donnie Freeman and JJ Starling combined for 41 points as Syracuse downed Pittsburgh 83-72 on Saturday.

Freeman posted 22 points for the Orange (11-5, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) on 8-of-13 shooting to go with five rebounds in his third game back from a six-week absence with a foot injury. He’s scored a combined 57 points since returning. Starling added 19 points, going 7 of 11 and and 3 of 4 from behind the arc.

William Kyle III had 11 points and four steals, but was held without a block for the first time this season. He entered the game tied for the nation’s lead at 3.1 blocks per game.

Brandin Cummings led the Panthers (7-9, 0-3) with 29 points on 11-of-17 shooting. It was his second game of the season with 20-plus points. Roman Siulepa added 13 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Cameron Corhen also had eight rebounds to go with nine points.

The Orange held a 48-37 lead at halftime after going on a 19-2 run over the first seven minutes. Starling’s 3-pointer 1:25 into the game gave them a lead they never relinquished.

After the Orange opened up their lead to 18 within the first six minutes of the second half, the Panthers chipped away during a 20-8 stretch to cut the deficit to six. The Orange outscored them by five over the final 6:33.

The Orange shot 56% (29 of 52) and 45% from behind the arc (10 of 22) to 44% (28 of 64) and 19% behind the arc (5 of 26) for the Panthers.

Up next

Syracuse hosts Florida State on Tuesday.

Pittsburgh will go on the road to face Georgia Tech on Wednesday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.