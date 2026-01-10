No. 24 Princeton women beat Yale 76-50 for 12th straight win

Skip to main content
By AP News

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Madison St. Rose scored 18 points to lead No. 24 Princeton to a 76-50 victory over Yale on Saturday for the Tigers’ 12th straight win.

Ashley Chea added 17 points and made three of the Tigers’ five 3-pointers. Olivia Hutcherson chipped in with 12 points for Princeton (14-1, 2-0 Ivy League).

Luisa Vydrova scored 14 points to lead Yale (4-11, 0-2). Ciniya Moore added 10 points and Mary Meng grabbed 10 rebounds to go with nine points.

St. Rose scored 12 points in the first half to help the Tigers build a 35-22 halftime lead. Vydrova converted a three-point play to get the Bulldogs within 35-25, but the Tigers answered with a 12-6 surge, capped by Chea’s 3-pointer, and led 47-31 with about five minutes left in the third quarter.

The Tigers took a 56-33 advantage into the final quarter and cruised from there.

Princeton entered averaging 44.4% shooting from the field and 35% from deep. The Tigers shot 46% (28 of 61) and 29% (5 of 17) from long range against the Bulldogs.

Princeton has also won 12 straight against the Bulldogs, including an 11-0 mark in the coach Carla Berube era.

Up next

Princeton: Hosts Dartmouth on Saturday.

Yale: At Columbia on Saturday.

