No. 3 Iowa State takes control late in 1st half vs. Oklahoma State and wins 83-71 to improve to 16-0

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Joshua Jefferson had 19 points and five assists and Milan Momcilovic scored 16 of his 18 points in the first half to lead No. 3 Iowa State to an 83-71 victory over Oklahoma State on Saturday.

The Cyclones’ best start in program history continued as they improved to 16-0 overall and 3-0 in the Big 12. They are one of five unbeaten Division I teams and couple jump No. 2 Michigan in the AP poll following the previously undefeated Wolverines’ loss to Wisconsin earlier in the day.

Oklahoma State (13-3, 1-2) played without guard Vyctorius Miller (ankle), its second-leading scorer, and was held to its lowest point total of the season.

There were five ties and four lead changes before Dominick Nelson’s three-point play put the Cyclones ahead in the last three minutes of the first half and they never trailed again.

Momcilovic’s 3-point shooting accuracy improved to a nation-leading 55% after he made 3 of 5, and Tamin Lipsey had four assists to push his career total to 500.

Parsa Fallah scored 21 points for the Cowboys, who were playing their third straight Top 25 opponent. Anthony Roy hit five 3s and finished with 19 points for the Cowboys, and Kanye Clary scored in double figures for the third time in four games with 11.

Jefferson’s jumper and dunk highlighted a 9-0 spurt early in the second half and pushed the Cyclones’ lead to 11 points. Andrija Vukovic’s dunk pulled the Cowboys within six points with 5:25 left, but Lipsey’s 3 and Killyan Toure’s dunk put Iowa State up 76-64 with 4:10 left.

The Cyclones have won nine of their 10 home games by double digits and have an average winning margin of 30 points at Hilton Coliseum.

Iowa State: Visits No. 22 Kansas on Tuesday.

Oklahoma State: Hosts Baylor on Tuesday.

