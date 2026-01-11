Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
46.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Portland State takes down Sacramento State 96-69

Sponsored by:
By AP News

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tre-Vaughn Minott scored 23 points and added 20 rebounds, Terri Miller Jr. had a triple-double, and Jaylin Henderson added 26 points as Portland State defeated Sacramento State 96-69 on Saturday.

Miller scored 14 points, while adding 10 rebounds and 13 assists. Henderson had five assists for the Vikings (9-5, 3-0 Big Sky Conference). Minott had four blocks.

Mikey Williams led the Hornets (4-11, 0-3) in scoring, finishing with 29 points. Sacramento State also got 11 points from Jayden Teat. MaTaj Glover also put up 11 points. The loss is the seventh straight for the Hornets.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.