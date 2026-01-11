Portland State takes down Sacramento State 96-69

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tre-Vaughn Minott scored 23 points and added 20 rebounds, Terri Miller Jr. had a triple-double, and Jaylin Henderson added 26 points as Portland State defeated Sacramento State 96-69 on Saturday.

Miller scored 14 points, while adding 10 rebounds and 13 assists. Henderson had five assists for the Vikings (9-5, 3-0 Big Sky Conference). Minott had four blocks.

Mikey Williams led the Hornets (4-11, 0-3) in scoring, finishing with 29 points. Sacramento State also got 11 points from Jayden Teat. MaTaj Glover also put up 11 points. The loss is the seventh straight for the Hornets.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press