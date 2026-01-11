Majstorovic scores 23 as Long Beach State beats Cal State Bakersfield 81-75

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Petar Majstorovic had 23 points in Long Beach State’s 81-75 victory over Cal State Bakersfield on Saturday night.

Majstorovic added three steals for the Beach (6-11, 2-3 Big West Conference). Gavin Sykes scored 22 points, shooting 7 for 13 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line. Rob Diaz III shot 6 of 12 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 20 points, while adding six rebounds, nine assists, and three steals.

The Roadrunners (8-10, 2-4) were led by Jaden Alexander, who recorded 29 points and seven rebounds. CSU Bakersfield also got 15 points and six rebounds from Ron Jessamy. Tom Mark also put up 11 points, four assists and three steals.

By The Associated Press