Gwath scores 18, San Diego State beats Fresno State 71-52

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Magoon Gwath scored 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds to help San Diego State beat Fresno State 71-52 on Saturday night for its fifth win in a row.

Reese Dixon-Waters added 13 points and nine rebounds for San Diego State (10-4, 4-0 Mountain West Conference). Miles Bird had 10 points, six assists, six rebounds and two steals.

DeShawn Gory had 16 points, 14 rebounds and four assists, and Jake Heidbreder scored 11 points for Fresno State (7-8, 1-3). David Douglas Jr. also scored nine points.

The Bulldogs have lost seven of their last eight games.

