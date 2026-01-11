Purdue Fort Wayne takes on Robert Morris for conference matchup

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-8, 4-3 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (11-6, 3-3 Horizon League)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonials -4.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: DeSean Goode and Robert Morris host Corey Hadnot II and Purdue Fort Wayne in Horizon League play Sunday.

The Colonials have gone 7-1 in home games. Robert Morris is ninth in the Horizon League scoring 76.8 points while shooting 46.1% from the field.

The Mastodons are 4-3 in Horizon League play. Purdue Fort Wayne is sixth in the Horizon League with 14.8 assists per game led by Mikale Stevenson averaging 3.3.

Robert Morris is shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 45.3% Purdue Fort Wayne allows to opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne scores 7.1 more points per game (80.1) than Robert Morris allows to opponents (73.0).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Goode is scoring 15.0 points per game with 9.1 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Colonials. Ryan Prather Jr. is averaging 13.4 points and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games.

Hadnot is scoring 20.1 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Mastodons. Maximus Nelson is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 7-3, averaging 76.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Mastodons: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 26.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press